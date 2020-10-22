Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Oracle Power PLC (LON:ORCP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.73. Oracle Power shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 7,362,460 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.72.

Oracle Power Company Profile (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power PLC engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company also builds a mine-mouth power station. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province, southern Pakistan.

