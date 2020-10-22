Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORRF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

