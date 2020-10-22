Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.47.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 69,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $3,392,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

