Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

