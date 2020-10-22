Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owl Rock Capital has been witnessing strong revenue momentum since 2015, driven by interest income and growth strategies. It continues to seek opportunities in stable, large and recession-resistant businesses, which, in turn, will aid revenues. It flaunts a strong capital position by virtue of its impressive balance sheet, which enables it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves. However, its shares have underperformed its industry year to date. It has been witnessing an elevated expense level, which is likely to escalate owing to its investments. Pressure on interest income is a concern. Although the company boasted a strong portfolio of investments in other firms consisting of several new commitments, the metric has been declining since 2019.A Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report 3Q results on Nov 4.”

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.