PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. 2,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,369,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.