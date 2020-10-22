PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $108.00 price target on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 3478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

