PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.
Shares of PCAR opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.