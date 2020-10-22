PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

