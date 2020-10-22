Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $1,371,561.48 in Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,910,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $593,774.55.

On Friday, August 28th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $507,216.38.

On Monday, August 31st, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $681,139.53.

On Monday, August 17th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $1,274,475.06.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $543,388.23.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pagerduty Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pagerduty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pagerduty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ATB Capital raised Pagerduty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

