Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. Park National has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

