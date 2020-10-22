Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Cut to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after buying an additional 784,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

