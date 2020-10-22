Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

