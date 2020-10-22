Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,045 shares of company stock worth $24,483,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.