PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.72.

PBF Energy stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,046,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 3,200.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,493,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

