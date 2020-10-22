PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $8.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

PBF stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

