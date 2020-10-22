PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 47422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 3,200.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

