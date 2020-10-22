Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PSNL opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $792.02 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $644,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,722 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

