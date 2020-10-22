Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,722 shares of company stock worth $34,400,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Personalis by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 118.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.