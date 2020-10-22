Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Major Shareholder Sells $93,280.00 in Stock

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20 shares of Petra Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAICU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Petra Acquisition, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.