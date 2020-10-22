Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.51. 19,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,998. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

