Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.30 and last traded at $73.33. 9,394,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 5,392,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

