Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.76.

Shares of PSX opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

