Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $7.18. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 67,783 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

About Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

