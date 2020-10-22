Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Trading Down 6.2%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.12. 1,376,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 706,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.