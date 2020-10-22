Pillar Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $101,621.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.36 or 0.04566836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00279472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00030109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

