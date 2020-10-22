Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

