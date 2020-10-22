Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Shares of PINS opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $4,689,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,665,208 shares of company stock valued at $174,643,324.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

