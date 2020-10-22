Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.87).

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

SOHO stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

