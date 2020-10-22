Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $19,487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.