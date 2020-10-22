Piper Sandler Comments on Kemper Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.33.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.67. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

