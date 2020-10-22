Piper Sandler Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $250.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 78,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 102,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

