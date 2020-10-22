Piper Sandler Trims Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price to $16.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 220,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.