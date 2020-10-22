Piper Sandler Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Overweight”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,026.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

