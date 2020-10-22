Piper Sandler Upgrades WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to “Overweight”

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of WPX opened at $4.45 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

