Piper Sandler Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEBO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $464.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

