Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 310.1% in the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,550 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after acquiring an additional 544,945 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $31,060,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $30,285,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7,040.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 504,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 497,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 154.76, a PEG ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

