Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,589.50

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,589.50 ($20.77), with a volume of 157430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,565 ($20.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,515.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,336.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L)’s previous dividend of $0.38. Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

