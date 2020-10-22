PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.
PNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.
NYSE PNM opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.