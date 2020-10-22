PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

PNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

