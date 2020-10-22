Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.20-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.54.

Shares of POOL opened at $355.97 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $363.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.46.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

