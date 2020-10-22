Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Down to $524.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $524.00, but opened at $502.00. Porvair shares last traded at $508.00, with a volume of 8,957 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRV. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 568.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 million and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,928.97 ($19,504.79).

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

