PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries updated its Q4 2020

guidance to 1.50-1.57 EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.03 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

