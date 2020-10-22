Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,645,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

