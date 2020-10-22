Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $58,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 351,481 shares of company stock worth $5,886,044 and sold 15,808 shares worth $362,798. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Knott David M lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 45.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

