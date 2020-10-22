Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 6%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 708,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 744,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

