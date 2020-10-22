Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,297,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,015,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

PULM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

