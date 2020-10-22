PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

PHM opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 cut PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

