Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Issued By KeyCorp

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Concho Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Concho Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

