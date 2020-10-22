Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

KMI stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.