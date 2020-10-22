Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.84) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.16 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

