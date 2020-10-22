Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 19,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,242 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,299,000 after buying an additional 910,873 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,645,000 after buying an additional 568,692 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

